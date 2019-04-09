Company News
Shaw Communications reports Q2 profit

April 9 (Reuters) - Canada’s Shaw Communications Inc reported a quarterly profit on Tuesday compared with a year-ago loss when the telecom services provider had incurred millions in restructuring charges.

The Calgary-based company said net income came in at C$155 million ($116.63 million), or 30 Canadian cents per share, compared with a loss of C$175 million, or 35 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier bit.ly/2D6uvyz.

Revenue fell to C$1.32 billion from C$1.33 billion. ($1 = 1.3290 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

