April 23, 2018 / 3:10 PM / in an hour

EU investigators to investigate Apple's bid for Shazam

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 23 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators opened on Monday an investigation into iPhone maker Apple’s bid for British music discovery app Shazam, concerned that the deal may hurt competition.

“Our investigation aims to ensure that music fans will continue to enjoy attractive music streaming offers and won’t face less choice as a result of this proposed merger,” European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

The European Commission set a Sept. 4 deadline for its decision.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee

