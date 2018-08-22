EU set to clear Apple's bid for music app Shazam - sources

BRUSSELS, Aug 22 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to approve Apple’s bid for British music discovery app Shazam without demanding concessions, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The deal, announced in December last year, would help the iPhone maker better compete with Spotify, the industry leader in music streaming services. Shazam identifies songs when a smartphone is pointed at an audio source.

The European Commission opened an investigation into the deal in April, concerned that it might give Apple an unfair advantage in poaching users from its rivals.

The EU competition enforcer also cited worries about Apple possibly halting referrals from Shazam to rivals of Apple Music, the second largest music streaming service in Europe. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)