FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
August 22, 2018 / 3:10 PM / Updated an hour ago

EU set to clear Apple's bid for music app Shazam - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 22 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to approve Apple’s bid for British music discovery app Shazam without demanding concessions, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The deal, announced in December last year, would help the iPhone maker better compete with Spotify, the industry leader in music streaming services. Shazam identifies songs when a smartphone is pointed at an audio source.

The European Commission opened an investigation into the deal in April, concerned that it might give Apple an unfair advantage in poaching users from its rivals.

The EU competition enforcer also cited worries about Apple possibly halting referrals from Shazam to rivals of Apple Music, the second largest music streaming service in Europe. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.