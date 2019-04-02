Shell to scrap membership of U.S. refining group over climate policy

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell said on Tuesday it would not renew its membership of a leading U.S. oil refining and petrochemical trade group in 2020 due to misalignment over climate policy.

In its first review of its association with 19 key industry groups, the Anglo-Dutch company said that it had found “material misalignment” over climate policy with the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers.

Shell found “some” misalignment with 9 other trade associations, including the American Petroleum Institute.

The review is part of Shell’s drive to increase transparency and show investors its operations are in line with achieving the 2015 Paris climate agreement goals to reduce carbon emissions. (Reporting by Ron Bousso. Editing by Jane Merriman)