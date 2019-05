THE HAGUE, May 21 (Reuters) - Environmental activists on Tuesday demonstrated outside the Royal Dutch Shell’s annual general shareholder meeting, calling for the end of the use of fossil fuel.

Around 15 activists dressed in red jumpsuits gathered outside the energy giant’s meeting in the seaside town of Scheveningen near The Hague. They held banners that read “shut down fossil power”. (Reporting by Piroschka van de Wou and Toby Sterling; Writing by Anthony Deutsch; editing by Louise Heavens)