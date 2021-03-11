Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Integrated Oil & Gas

REFILE-Shell CEO takes 42% pay cut in 2020

By Reuters Staff

(Corrects name to “Van Beurden” from “Beurden” in paragraph 2)

March 11 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell’s Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden took a 42% cut to his total remuneration for 2020, a year in which the oil major’s profit tumbled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Van Beurden's total remuneration for 2020 was 5.8 million euros ($6.93 million), compared with about 10 million euros the year before, the company disclosed in its annual report here on Thursday.

$1 = 0.8375 euros Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

