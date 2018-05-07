FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 7, 2018 / 11:59 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Shell to sell stake in Canadian Natural for about $3.3 bln -Globe and Mail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc is selling 97.5 million shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd in a bought deal for about $3.3 billion, according to the Globe and Mail.

Shell had decided to offload a roughly C$4.1 billion ($3.18 billion) stake in Canadian Natural Resources that it acquired as part of a deal to retreat from Canada’s oil sands, people familiar with the situation had told Reuters nearly a year ago.

In June, Shell had reported a stake of 8 percent in Canadian Natural Resources.

The underwriting group includes Goldman Sachs, Scotiabank, RBC, and Toronto-Dominion, according to the Globe and Mail report. tgam.ca/2FUNhaK ($1 = 1.2888 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

