April 11 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to sell its stake in the Caesar-Tonga field in the Gulf of Mexico for $965 million in cash to a subsidiary of Israel’s Delek Group.

Company unit Shell Offshore will sell its 22.45 percent non-operated interest in a deal likely to close by the end of the third-quarter of 2019, Shell said in a statement. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)