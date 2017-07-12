FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Shell to exit upstream business in Ireland with $1.23 bln stake sale
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 12, 2017 / 10:02 AM / a month ago

Shell to exit upstream business in Ireland with $1.23 bln stake sale

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell said it is selling its stake in the Corrib gas venture in Ireland for up to $1.23 billion, marking its exit from the upstream business in Ireland.

The buyer is a unit of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and the deal includes an initial consideration of $947 million and additional payments of up to $285 million between 2018-2025, subject to gas price and production, Shell said in a statement.

The transaction, which is subject to partner and regulatory approval, is expected to complete in the second quarter of 2018, Shell said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.