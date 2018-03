March 15 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc is selling stake in its New Zealand entities to OMV AG for $578 million, the company said on Thursday.

Shell has sold or agreed to sell over $25 billion of assets as part of a three-year programme to dispose of $30 billion by the end of 2018, following the acquisition of BG Group in 2016. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru Editing by Alison Williams)