Shell deepens carbon reduction plans

LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell on Thursday announced plans to deepen its greenhouse gas emissions reduction “ambitions”, including offsetting emissions from oil and gas production by 2050.

Shell also expanded its broader aim to cut the total carbon emission footprint from energy products its sells by around 65% by 2050, and by around 30% by 2035.

Previously Shell aimed to reduce its net carbon footprint by 50% by 2050 and 20% by 2035.