OSLO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Shell will develop the third phase of its giant Norwegian gas field Ormen Lange with a subsea compression system, the oil major said in a statement on Friday.

The company will either choose Schlumberger’s Onesubsea or TFMC to do the work, it said, adding that it would take a decision later in 2019. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)