April 24 (Reuters) - Shell Offshore Inc, a unit of Royal Dutch Shell plc, said on Wednesday it made a significant discovery at its Blacktip prospect in the deep water U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

“Blacktip is Shell’s second material discovery in the Perdido Corridor and is part of a continuing exploration strategy to add competitive deep water options to extend our heartlands,” said Andy Brown, Upstream Director for Royal Dutch Shell. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru)