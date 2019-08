LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell is not taking any British-flagged tankers through the Strait of Hormuz amid raised tensions with Iran in the vital chokepoint for oil shipments.

“There are Shell-managed vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and that will probably continue to be the case. Curently, though, there are no UK-flagged vessels,” Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden told reporters. (Reporting by Ron Bousso Editing by David Goodman)