Shell selling its stake in Iraq's West Qurna 1 oil field
#Market News
September 13, 2017 / 10:11 AM / a month ago

Shell selling its stake in Iraq's West Qurna 1 oil field

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell is in the process of selling its 20 percent stake in Iraq’s West Qurna 1 oil field, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

The move comes as the Anglo-Dutch company said it had handed back to the Iraqi government operations at the Majnoon oil venture, one of the largest fields in OPEC member Iraq.

A spokesman for the company confirmed that Shell’s stake in the West Qurna field, operated by Exxon Mobil, was subject to an ongoing sales process.

Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely

