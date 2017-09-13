Shell selling its stake in Iraq's West Qurna 1 oil field

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell is in the process of selling its 20 percent stake in Iraq’s West Qurna 1 oil field, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

The move comes as the Anglo-Dutch company said it had handed back to the Iraqi government operations at the Majnoon oil venture, one of the largest fields in OPEC member Iraq.

A spokesman for the company confirmed that Shell’s stake in the West Qurna field, operated by Exxon Mobil, was subject to an ongoing sales process.