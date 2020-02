NEW YORK, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Shell Midstream Partners LP is considering expanding its Mars crude oil pipeline system as it nears capacity, executives said on a Thursday earnings call.

The Mars corridor is a 163-mile crude oil pipeline originating approximately 130 miles offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. It transports crude from the Mississippi Canyon-area to Clovelly, Louisiana. (Reporting by Laila Kearney Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)