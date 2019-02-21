Shell's Zydeco pipeline volumes less predictable after contracts expire

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Shell Midstream Partners LP will run its Zydeco pipeline on spot shipments for non-contracted crude shippers after two of the system’s four contracts expired in the fourth quarter and another is set to expire in the second quarter, Chief Executive Kevin Nichols said on Thursday.

Crude oil volumes on Shell Midstream’s Zydeco pipeline, which delivers crude to St. James and Clovelly, Louisiana, from Houston and Nederland, Texas, terminals, will be less predictable this year compared to when it had take-or-pay contracts in place, Nichols said. (Reporting by Collin Eaton Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)