Shell's long-standing head of crude trading steps down -memo
#Energy
November 17, 2017 / 3:23 PM / Updated an hour ago

Shell's long-standing head of crude trading steps down -memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell’s head of crude oil trading Mike Muller has stepped down after 34 years with the company, an internal announcement reviewed by Reuters on Friday showed.

Muller has relinquished his role with immediate effect and will leave at the end of the year “to pursue interests outside of Shell”, according to the memo.

Mark Quartermain has been appointed Vice President Trading and Supply Crude with effect from Dec. 1.

Under Muller, Shell expanded trading aggressively, handling as much as 8 million barrels per day and often taking large position in core markets such as the North Sea, home to benchmark crude Brent. (Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
