LONDON, April 5 (Reuters) -

* Royal Dutch Shell expects planned strikes at its 404,000 barrel per day Dutch Pernis oil refinery to go ahead as planned on Monday, according to a spokeswoman.

* Shell currently has no estimate on the extent to which the strike might impact production, she added.

* The strike, which comes after unions demanded higher wages, will also impact Shell’s Moerdijk chemical plant. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Susan Fenton)