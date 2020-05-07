Shell has bid in Dutch wind tender, eyes Rotterdam hydrogen plant

AMSTERDAM, May 7 (Reuters) - Shell Netherlands said on Thursday it bid in a tender last week to build a 760 MW wind farm off the Dutch coast, and it hopes to couple it with a large new hydrogen plant it would build in Rotterdam.

The Dutch subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell said it had entered a bid in the Hollandse Kust Noord tender, together with a subsidiary of Japan’s Mitsubishi.

Other known bidders in the tender, the latest in a series of such auctions by the Dutch government, include Orsted of Denmark.

The Dutch Economic Affairs ministry is due to announce the winner by the end of July.

At the proposed plant in Rotterdam, “‘green’ hydrogen will be produced through electrolysis – a process in which water is split into hydrogen and oxygen using renewable electricity,” Shell said in a statement.

Shell said the planned Rotterdam plant would be capable of converting 200 MW and be built by 2023, but it has not yet made a final investment decision. (Reporting by Toby Sterling;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)