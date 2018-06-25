Shell announces FID on Fram condensate field in North Sea

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) -

** Shell announces a final investment decision (FID) for the Fram gas and condensate field in the UK North Sea

** At peak production, the Fram field is expected to produce around 41 million standard cubic feet a day of gas and 5,300 barrels per day of condensate, which combined equates to 12,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day

** Fram is a joint venture between Shell UK Limited (32 percent equity share) and Esso Exploration and Production UK Limited (68 percent equity share) (Reporting by Ron Bousso, editing by Louise Heavens)