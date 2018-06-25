FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 25, 2018 / 1:27 PM / in 2 hours

Shell announces FID on Fram condensate field in North Sea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) -

** Shell announces a final investment decision (FID) for the Fram gas and condensate field in the UK North Sea

** At peak production, the Fram field is expected to produce around 41 million standard cubic feet a day of gas and 5,300 barrels per day of condensate, which combined equates to 12,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day

** Fram is a joint venture between Shell UK Limited (32 percent equity share) and Esso Exploration and Production UK Limited (68 percent equity share) (Reporting by Ron Bousso, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
