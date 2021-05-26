Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Integrated Oil & Gas

Vertex Energy to acquire Shell's Mobile, Alabama refinery

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell is selling its Mobile, Alabama refinery to Vertex Energy for $75 million, the company said on Wednesday.

Vertex is a Texas-based specialty refiner of alternative feedstocks.

Shell is shrinking its refining and chemicals portfolio as part of a broader shift by oil majors to reduce hydrocarbon emissions and shift to lower-carbon fuels.

Shares of Vertex surged more than 40% in after-market trading after the deal was announced. (Reporting by Laura Sanicola Editing by Chris Reese)

