LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell has hired Orsted’s North America Chief Thomas Brostrom as Senior Vice President for its Global Renewable Solutions department starting next year, a Shell spokesman said on Friday.

Brostrom will start the job at Shell in August 2021, Danish news agency Ritzau reported. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Mark Potter)