Shell hires Orsted's Brostrom to lead global renewables unit

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Royal Dutch Shell is seen at a petrol station in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw, Belgium January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

LONDON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L has hired Orsted's ORSTED.CO North America Chief Thomas Brostrom as Senior Vice President for its Global Renewable Solutions department starting next year, a Shell spokesman said on Friday.

Shell is cutting around a tenth of its workforce as part of plans by one of the world’s biggest oil producers and largest fuel retailer to become a low-carbon energy provider, much like other European oil majors.

Orsted over the past decade has transformed from a diversified utility with oil and gas activities into the biggest developer of offshore wind farms with a quarter of the world’s offshore wind capacity.

“(Brostrom) brings a wealth of experience in this field which will be key as we look to grow our capacity for low carbon renewable power generation,” said Elisabeth Brinton, executive vice president at Shell New Energies.

Brostrom will start at Shell in August 2021, Danish news agency Ritzau reported.