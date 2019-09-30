Shell initiates quarterly outlook, sees higher Q3 LNG volumes

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell on Monday introduced a quarterly outlook, forecasting higher liquefied natural gas output and charges of up to $850 million for the third quarter.

Chief Financial Officer Jessica Uhl said that after discussions with investors, the Anglo-Dutch energy company would release outlooks ahead of quarterly results “to enhance disclosures and increase transparency”.

Shell expects LNG production to be 930,000 and 960,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) for the third quarter, it said, up from the 924,000 boed it reported a year earlier.

The company reports third-quarter results on Oct. 31. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru and Ron Bousso in London; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)