March 21 (Reuters) - Oil major Royal Dutch Shell said it expects to generate $6 billion to $7 billion annual organic free cash flow by 2020 for its downstream business.

The Anglo-Dutch company said it plans to invest $7 billion to $9 billion a year across the business and expects to deliver a return on average capital employed of more than 15 percent. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)