Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Integrated Oil & Gas

Shell to hike shareholder returns after oil price boost

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell on Wednesday said it will boost its planned shareholder returns beginning in the second quarter after a sharp rise in oil and gas prices helped it reduce debt.

In a trading statement ahead of its quarterly results, the Anglo-Dutch company said the acceleration of its planned distribution policy was due to “strong operational and financial delivery, combined with an improved macroeconomic outlook.”

As a result, Shell will retire its $65 billion net debt target, it said.

Reporting by Ron Bousso, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up