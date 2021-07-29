CORRECTED-Shell's profit soars as it boosts dividend and launches buybacks

(Corrects first paragraph to show $2 billion share buyback)

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell’s second quarter profit jumped to $5.5 billion, its highest in over two years as a sharp rise in oil and gas prices prompted the company to raise its dividend and launch a $2 billion share buyback programme.

Adjusted earnings rose to $5.53 billion, the highest since the fourth quarter of 2018, exceeding an average analyst forecast provided by the company for a $5.07 billion profit.

That compares with earnings of $2.9 billion a year earlier.

“We are stepping up our shareholder distributions today, increasing dividends and starting share buybacks, while we continue to invest for the future of energy,” Shell Chief Executive Ben van Beurden said in a statement.