Shell profits soar to four-year high but still miss forecasts

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell reported on Thursday an almost 40 percent rise in third-quarter profit to $5.6 billion, as rising crude prices helped quarterly earnings to their highest in four years but still short of forecasts.

Net income attributable to shareholders in the quarter, based on a current cost of supplies (CCS) and excluding identified items rose 39 percent to $5.624 billion from a year ago. That compared with a company-provided analysts’ consensus of $5.766 billion. It was $4.691 billion in the second quarter.

Cash flow from operating activities for the third quarter 2018 was $12.1 billion.

