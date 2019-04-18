Shenwan Hongyuan prices HK share offer at bottom of range, raises $1.2 bln-sources

HONG KONG, April 18 (Reuters) - Chinese securities firm Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co Ltd has priced its Hong Kong share offering at the bottom end of a marketed range, raising $1.16 billion, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Shenwan Hongyuan had set an indicative price range of HK$3.63-HK$3.93 ($0.4628-$0.5010) per share and was selling 2.5 billion shares.

The listing is Asia’s largest so far this year.

Shenwan Hongyuan did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ($1 = 7.8442 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)