Financials
April 18, 2019 / 7:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

Shenwan Hongyuan prices HK share offer at bottom of range, raises $1.2 bln-sources

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 18 (Reuters) - Chinese securities firm Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co Ltd has priced its Hong Kong share offering at the bottom end of a marketed range, raising $1.16 billion, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Shenwan Hongyuan had set an indicative price range of HK$3.63-HK$3.93 ($0.4628-$0.5010) per share and was selling 2.5 billion shares.

The listing is Asia’s largest so far this year.

Shenwan Hongyuan did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ($1 = 7.8442 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below