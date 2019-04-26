Chinese securities firm Shenwan Hongyuan set to open flat in Hong Kong debut

HONG KONG, April 26 (Reuters) - Chinese securities firm Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co Ltd was set to open flat in its Hong Kong trading debut on Friday, after raising $1.16 billion in Asia’s biggest listing so far this year.

Shares in Shenwan Hongyuan were set to open at HK$3.63 ($0.4627), the same as its offering price.

Shenwan Hongyuan, which is also listed in Shenzhen, raised $1.16 billion when it sold 2.5 billion shares at HK$3.63 each last week, at the bottom of an indicative range. ($1 = 7.8447 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Julia Fioretti Editing by Jacqueline Wong)