Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton has elected corporate partner Lucantonio Salvi as the Los Angeles-based firm’s new chair starting in the fall.

When he assumes the role on Oct. 12, Salvi, based in Washington, D.C., will be the firm’s first non-California chair. An executive committee member, he has served in a number of leadership roles during his 15 years with the firm.

