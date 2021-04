Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton continues to beef up its finance and bankruptcy practice, announcing Tuesday that it has added the partner in charge of Ballard Spahr’s restructuring practice in New York.

With Paul Harner joining Sheppard Mullin as a partner, the firm said it has added nearly 20 attorneys to its finance and bankruptcy practice over the past year.

