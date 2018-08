LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Sherborne Investors, the activist fund that has built a stake in Barclays, said on Wednesday that it was engaging with the bank over its search for a chairman to replace John McFarlane.

The fund, which is led by Edward Bramson, is also in talks with Barclays over capital allocation, quality of earnings, capital adequacy, and cost structure, Sherborne said in its first-half results. (Reporting by Ben Martin; editing by Simon Jessop)