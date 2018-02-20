Israeli police detain Shikun & Binui employees in bribery probe

JERUSALEM, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Israel’s largest construction group Shikun & Binui said on Tuesday it had been informed that four current and former employees of a foreign subsidiary had been detained for questioning by Israeli police on suspicion of bribery in Africa.

Israel’s national fraud investigation unit said it has been investigating a company along with international law enforcement agencies for months and that four suspects were detained.

It did not name Shikun or the four people, who it the police said were held on suspicion of bribery, falsifying documents and money laundering.

“This is an international case involving suspicions of bribes given by a construction company that operates in Israel and overseas,” a police statement said. “It is suspected that the payments were made to enable construction projects in Africa worth hundreds of millions of dollars.”

The subsidiary, Shikun said, was recently notified by the World Bank that it intended to conduct an audit in connection with several of its projects in Kenya, which the World Bank was involved in financing.

Shikun said the subsidiary was conducting its own examination using an independent firm from abroad. It said it was not yet able to assess the accuracy of the allegations. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Alexander Smith)