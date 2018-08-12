Arison questioned by Israeli police in Shikun & Binui probe

JERUSALEM, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Billionaire Shari Arison was questioned by Israeli police on Sunday in connection with a bribery investigation into construction firm Shikun & Binui , the Arison Group said in a statement.

Arison and a second executive fully cooperated with investigators, according to the statement that was put out by Arison Group, her investment arm,

Israeli officials have been investigating suspicions that Shikun & Binui bribed foreign government officials to advance projects worth hundreds of millions of dollars in Kenya and other countries.

Arison Group, which last week completed selling control of Shikun & Binui, said it has “zero tolerance for any inappropriate behavior”. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; editing by David Stamp)