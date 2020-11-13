UPDATE 1-Japan's Shimachu accepts Nitori's $2 bln buyout bid over DCM's -Nikkei

(Adds expected deal size, background on counter-bid, corporate governance context)

TOKYO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Japanese home improvement retailer Shimachu Co will accept a $2 billion buyout bid by furniture chain Nitori Holdings Co, the Nikkei reported on Friday, rejecting an earlier agreed offer from DCM Holdings Co.

Nitori had said it would pay 5,500 yen per share to buy all of Shimachu in a bid that values the target company at 214 billion yen ($2.04 billion). DCM was conducting its own offer at 4,200 yen per share, which is due to expire on Monday.

Nitori will launch its offer as early as mid-November, the Nikkei said.

Nitori and Shimachu could not immediately be reached for comment. DCM declined to comment.

Nitori is the latest Japanese company to propose a takeover without prior agreement of the target’s management, a trend that is gathering pace as companies increasingly seek growth from mergers.

The move is also driven by a government push for better corporate governance, which puts management under pressure to give shareholders higher returns.

Nitori initially flagged a possible bid to buy Shimachu on the day an investment group backed by a prominent activist investor, Yoshiaki Murakami, revealed that it owned 8.38% of Shimachu, adding that DCM’s offer might be cheap.