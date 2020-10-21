UPDATE 2-Japan's Nitori considers bid for Shimachu in challenge to DCM offer

(Recasts and adds bid values)

TOKYO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Japanese furniture retailer Nitori Holdings Co said on Wednesday it may bid for Shimachu Co, threatening a tender offer for the home improvement retailer by its bigger rival DCM Holdings Co.

DCM’s tender offer, which values Shimachu at 164 billion yen ($1.6 billion) is due to run until Nov. 16 and has the support of Shimachu management.

News of the possible bid by Nitori sent shares in Shimachu surging more than 13% to 4,760 yen in early trade, well above DCM’s offer price of 4,200 yen and valuing the company at 185.4 billion yen.

Shimachu said it had not received a proposal from Nitori.

A DCM spokesman said the company would continue with its tender offer as planned, declining to comment on Nitori’s announcement. DCM’s shares plunged 8.2%.

A bid by Nitori, which sells a range of products from furniture to kitchen tools at affordable prices, highlights efforts by retailers to grow as the coronavirus pandemic slows consumption.

“We are considering possibilities for growth through mergers and acquisitions, including Shimachu,” Nitori said in a statement.

Nitori’s shares dropped 0.9% while the wider market edged 0.4% higher. ($1 = 105.3800 yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Junko Fujita; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)