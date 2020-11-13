Japan's Shimachu accepts Nitori's $2 billion buyout bid over rival's, Nikkei says

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese home improvement retailer Shimachu Co 8184.T will accept a $2 billion buyout bid by furniture chain Nitori Holdings Co 9843.T, the Nikkei reported on Friday, rejecting an earlier agreed offer from DCM Holdings Co 3050.T.

Such a turnabout by Shimachu reflects the changing investment culture in Japan, where hostile and unsolicited offers were once considered a corporate taboo. Nitori is the latest company to propose a takeover without prior agreement of the target’s management, something almost unheard of years ago.

The rise of such deals comes as the government pushes for better corporate governance, putting management under pressure to deliver better returns to shareholders, especially during buyouts.

Nitori had said it would pay 5,500 yen per share to buy all of Shimachu, valuing it at 214 billion yen ($2.04 billion). DCM, which owns DIY stores throughout Japan, had offered 4,200 yen per share, an offer that expires on Monday.

The Nikkei said Nitori will launch its offer as early as mid-November.

Shimachu said it would discuss Nitori’s offer on Friday. Nitori did not comment beyond saying that the report was not something it had announced. DCM declined to comment.

Nitori initially flagged a possible bid to buy Shimachu on the day an investment group backed by prominent activist investor Yoshiaki Murakami revealed that it owned 8.38% of Shimachu, adding that DCM’s offer might be cheap.

Another prominent example of the shift in Japan's acquisition trends was a hostile bid by a travel agent H.I.S. Co 9603.T to buy hotel operator Unizo Holdings last year.

Although the H.I.S. bid eventually failed, it prompted global foreign investment groups to place competing bids, boosting shares of Unizo.

Buying Shimachu, which sells furniture and runs DIY stores, gives Nitori - well known for selling items ranging from sofas to kitchen tools at affordable prices - greater scale, as retailers seek to grow even as the coronavirus slows consumption.

Shares of Shimachu finished the morning flat at 5,500 yen, in line with Nitori’s offer price. Nitori gained 1.4% while DCM added 1.7%.

($1 = 105.1000 yen)