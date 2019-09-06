Financials
Japan's SBI Holdings to invest in regional lender Shimane Bank -Nikkei

TOKYO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Japan’s SBI Holdings plans to invest at least 2 billion yen ($18.7 million) in regional lender Shimane Bank, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday, in a tie-up that could eventually see it take 30%.

The two companies plan to announce the tie-up on Friday, the Nikkei said.

The future of Japan’s troubled regional lenders is a focus for investors, after years of negative interest rates and a declining population have sapped profits and raised questions about their ability to survive. ($1 = 106.9900 yen) (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by David Dolan)

