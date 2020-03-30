Financials
March 30, 2020 / 6:43 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Japan's Shionogi to sell 2.05% voting stake to China's Ping An, raise $311 mln

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 30 (Reuters) - Japanese drug maker Shionogi & Co said on Monday it would tie up with China’s Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd, selling a 2.05% voting stake from its treasury stock for 33.53 billion yen ($311.27 million).

Shionogi agreed to form a joint venture with the Chinese group’s unit, Ping An Life Insurance of China Ltd, with the aim of discovering and distributing new drugs and developing generic drugs, it said in a statement. ($1 = 107.7200 yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below