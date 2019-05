TOKYO, May 9 (Reuters) - Japanese drugmaker Shionogi & Co Ltd expects its annual operating profit to rise 6.1 percent, it said on Thursday, underpinned by strong royalty income from its HIV drugs.

The company forecast profit for the year through March 2020 at 147 billion yen ($1.34 billion), versus 138.5 billion yen in the previous year.

This compares with an average estimate of 138.4 billion yen from 12 analysts polled by Refinitiv. (Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Sonali Paul)