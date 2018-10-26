UN agency tightens carriage of high sulphur marine fuel after 2020

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The United Nations’ shipping agency on Friday adopted a ban on ships being able to carry marine fuel with high sulphur unless they have special equipment on board, further tightening regulations that will come into force in 2020.

The UN’s International Maritime Organization (IMO) has set new rules that will prohibit ships from using fuels with a sulphur content above 0.5 percent from Jan. 1 2020, compared with 3.5 percent now, unless they are equipped with so-called scrubbers to clean up sulphur emissions.

The IMO’s adoption of restrictions on the carriage of high sulphur fuel is aimed at ensuring greater enforcement of the regulations. (Reporting by Jonathan Saul; editing by David Evans)