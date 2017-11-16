FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No delays or exceptions to 2020 cut in sulphur limits for shipping - IMO
#Energy
November 16, 2017 / 11:26 AM / Updated 42 minutes ago

No delays or exceptions to 2020 cut in sulphur limits for shipping - IMO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Highly anticipated rules slashing the amount of sulphur that ships worldwide can legally burn in their engines will come in force in 2020 with no delays or exceptions, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) said on Thursday.

The group last year finalised rules requiring ships worldwide to cut their sulphur emissions to 0.5 percent by 2020, from 3.5 percent now.

The broader shipping and refining industries are still not sure how they will comply with the rules, and the IMO is holding sessions in February and later in 2018 on “how to ensure consistent implementation.” (Reporting by Libby George; Editing by Mark Potter)

