London marine insurers widen Middle East threat zone after ship attacks

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - London’s marine insurance market has extended the list of waters deemed as high risk to include Oman, the United Arab Emirates and the Gulf after ship attacks off Fujairah, officials said on Friday.

The London insurance market’s Joint War Committee issued a statement saying that the additions detail areas of perceived enhanced risk for marine insurers and reflect the enhanced regional risk.

Its guidance is watched closely and influences underwriters’ considerations over insurance premiums. (Reporting by Jonathan Saul Editing by David Goodman)