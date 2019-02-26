Maersk says U.S. shipping investigation closed, firm released from any obligations

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Denmark’s A.P. Moller Maersk said on Tuesday a U.S. Department of Justice investigation into the practices of container shipping companies had closed and the group was released from any obligations.

In 2017 the Justice Department ordered top executives from several container shipping lines including Maersk to testify in an antitrust investigation over practices by an industry that is the backbone of world trade.

“We are pleased to confirm that the United States Department of Justice has closed its investigation into containerised shipping and has released Maersk from any obligations under the Grand Jury subpoenas issued during the March 2017 meeting of the International Council of Containership Operators,” Camilla Jain Holtse, A.P. Moller Maersk’s head of competition law & policy, said in a statement.

Maersk Line is the world’s largest container shipping company. (Reporting by Jonathan Saul; editing by Jason Neely)