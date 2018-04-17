Shipping firm MSC stops trade with sanctioned Russian entities

LONDON, April 17 (Reuters) - The world’s number two container group Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has stopped any new potential trade with Russian entities that were sanctioned by the United States, the Swiss headquartered firm said on Tuesday.

The United States imposed sanctions on April 6 against Russian entities and individuals, to punish Moscow for its alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. election and other “malign activity”.

“MSC immediately instructed its worldwide agencies not to engage in any new contracts involving U.S. specially designated nationals listed under the … Russia sanctions programme,” a spokesman said.

“MSC is also reviewing current business relationships to see if any are impacted by these latest amendments, in line with the timetable set out by the U.S. government.” (Reporting by Jonathan Saul, editing by Louise Heavens)