FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
April 17, 2018 / 12:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Shipping firm MSC stops trade with sanctioned Russian entities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 17 (Reuters) - The world’s number two container group Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has stopped any new potential trade with Russian entities that were sanctioned by the United States, the Swiss headquartered firm said on Tuesday.

The United States imposed sanctions on April 6 against Russian entities and individuals, to punish Moscow for its alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. election and other “malign activity”.

“MSC immediately instructed its worldwide agencies not to engage in any new contracts involving U.S. specially designated nationals listed under the … Russia sanctions programme,” a spokesman said.

“MSC is also reviewing current business relationships to see if any are impacted by these latest amendments, in line with the timetable set out by the U.S. government.” (Reporting by Jonathan Saul, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.