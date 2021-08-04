Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Industry, Materials and Utilities

U.S. believes Panama-flagged ship hijacked by Iranians in Gulf of Oman

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The United States believes Iranians hijacked the Panama-flagged Asphalt Princess tanker in the Gulf of Oman but is not in a position to confirm, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday.

“We can confirm that personnel have left the Panama-flagged Asphalt Princess, this commercial vessel that was seized yesterday. We believe that these personnel were Iranian, but we’re not in a position to confirm this at this time, ” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters. (Reporting by Simon Lewis, Doyinsola Oladipo and Daphne Psaledakis; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

