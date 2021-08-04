Boarders exit tanker off UAE coast, ship safe - UKMTO

DUBAI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Boarders have left a tanker that maritime sources had said was seized off the coast of the United Arab Emirates and the vessel is safe, Britain’s maritime trade agency reported on Wednesday.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said the incident is “complete” but gave no further details in a warning notice based on a third-party source.

Three maritime security forces told Reuters on Tuesday that the Asphalt Princess tanker had been seized by suspected Iranian-backed forces, which Iran denied. (Reporting by Lisa Barrington and Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Christopher Cushing)