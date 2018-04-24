Shire chairwoman says talks with Takeda ongoing

DUBLIN, April 24 (Reuters) - Shire on Tuesday said discussions are ongoing with Takeda Pharmaceutical about the Japanese firm’s bid for its Dublin-based rival ahead of a deadline to strike a deal on Wednesday.

“Following several offers from Takeda, the board requested that the advisers of Shire and Takeda enter into a dialogue to discuss whether a further, more attractive proposal may be forthcoming,” Susan Kilsby told Shire’s annual shareholder meeting in Dublin.

“As of today the board can confirm that it is reviewing that offer. As of now we can only say that discussions between the advisers of Shire and Takeda are ongoing.”

Shire executives declined further comment on the proposed deal at the annual general meeting, which was completed in less than 15 minutes. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Adrian Croft)